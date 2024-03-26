Arsenal are going for that very elusive seasonal double for Man City, something that hasn’t happened in a very long time.

They’ll need all their biggest guns at their disposal for this one. Football London reports that Gabriel Magalhaes, one half of the Gunners’ elite center back pairing, withdrew from Brazil national team camp this week for precautionary reasons.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 31, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 23% Manchester City 52% Draw 25%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 64 pts Man City 3rd, 63 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Manchester City DWWWWD

Concerned about inflammation within his Achilles, Gabriel decided to rest this international break, with an eye on his long-term fitness for the run in.

We predict him to be in the first team for this one. And here is who else we believe will be joining him in the starting lineup that Mikel Arteta will pick.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus

