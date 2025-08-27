Jay Cutler Will Serve Jail Time, Lose Driver’s License Due to DUI

As we write this, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is a top trending term online, and not for anything good. Typically, it’s not great to be one of the main characters on that social media platform, and this is definitely one of those times.

We often laugh at Mr. Dooooooon’t Caaaaaaaaaare, and admittedly, it is funny to photoshop a cigarette into a photo of his insouciant mouth.



However, this is no laughing matter.

Former #Bears QB Jay Cutler will serve four days in jail after accepting a plea deal in his October DUI case, per TMZ. He must also pay a $350 fine, attend a DUI safety class. pic.twitter.com/ObeizRnQcA — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 26, 2025

Yes, according to TMZ, as well as numerous other outlets, Jay Cutler will serve four days in prison, and pay a $350 fine after accepting a plea deal regarding his driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a firearm charges last October.

The other three crimes that Cutler, 42, was officially charged with in October include:

failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

The gun charge has since been dropped. As part of the deal, Cutler will now serve four days in Williamson County Jail. He will also be placed on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class.

His state of Tennessee driver’s license has also now been revoked. People has more on this, as well as the incident from last fall that precipitated this.

Jay Cutler played for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, over the course of his 12-year NFL career. Despite the fact that he wasn’t all that elite, by any means, he still entirely re-wrote the Bears’ all-time passing record book.

Maybe he’s not the greatest QB in Bears history, but is undoubtedly the franchise’s all-time best passer. But that’s on the field stuff we’re talking about, where he was pretty good, or at least decent.

Off-the-field, well, no, not so much. Jay Cutler doesn’t exactly sounds like a Pro Bowl level human being.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

