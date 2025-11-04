Peanut Tillman Should be the Bears Living Face of the Franchise

The Chicago Bears, as a franchise, currently have a void when it comes to who their most prominent living former player is. Walter Payton should hold this role, but he was tragically taken from us way too young. It’s been 26 years already, and in my world, I cannot own a Bears jersey unless it’s Payton #34; period. He’s the franchise’s all time greatest player, as the Bears 100 poll said, and the most iconic.

In terms of greatest living former Bear, my favorite is the same guy who also just happens to be the greatest pass defender in franchise history- Charles “Peanut” Tillman.

Defense is a big part of the franchise’s identity. As is the running game, but there is obviously no non-Payton option considerable from the RB position.

And honestly, it’s near impossible for the Bears to have a running back like that again.

And since their overall history at the passing game has been so brutal, it can’t be a quarterback or wide receiver.

So why not go with the greatest cornerback/pass defender/turnover maker in the long history of the Monsters of the Midway.

Like the cliche says, “it’s a passing driven league.” And with Tillman being the purveyor of the Peanut Punch, he’s regarded as one of the best all-time at forcing turnovers, an extremely important part of the game.

Just think of every single “keys to the game” segment that’s every been produced.

Every single one, by Federal statue, must include “win the turnover battle.”

More importantly, Tillman is more than just a great cover corner and future Hall of Famer. He’s a great person, who does great work for charity. He has character, and he’s a man who has truly conquered adversity.

Actual, real life genuine adversity, not the b.s. “adversity” that you hear about constantly during football season.

Trailing in a game is not adversity.

The sleepless nights and health scares that he dealt with when his daughter was just an infant, is.

And all of the good that Peanut Tillman does with the Cornerstone Foundation is a narrative that really goes overlooked.

Here’s to hoping that more attention is brought to the current FBI agent’s good works with his philanthropic endeavors. Having attended a couple of Tillman’s fund-raisers, and having conducted several exclusive interviews with the man, I can tell you that he is the perfect public face for the Bears.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

