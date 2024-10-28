The Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown Hail Mary is one of those plays that we’re going to see replayed over and over and over again. And, if you’re a Washington Commanders fan, you can thank Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson for helping to make it happen.

Take a look at the video embedded below. This is instant karma:

Wow. Tyrique Stevenson seen taunting the crowd while the Hail Mary play was getting snapped. Ultimately led to a touchdown that bounced off his hand. Cant make this stuff up. #Bears pic.twitter.com/1WklfpswtF — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) October 28, 2024

Focus on #29 in the bottom left corner- that’s Tyrique Stevenson, who is busy taunting Commanders fans, at their home stadium before and during the ball being snapped.

He’s so wrapped up in trolling and trash-talking his opponents’ supporters that is back remains turned on the play AFTER its started!

He still has his back to the action even while Daniels has dropped back to pass.

Eventually, he wakes up enough to get over to the scrum where the ball lands, and what he does he not do?

KNOCK IT DOWN!

That literally is the one and only thing you’re supposed to do, on any Hail Mary pass, ever.

And while no game is won or lost on one single play, this comes pretty close! He tipped it up and it fell right into Brown’s hands. Unbelievable, on all levels.

And with 22 guys on the football field for every play, it’s not like any one guy determines the….well, you know the cliche, but good Lord, what do you do with Tyrique Stevenson now?

Fine him for improper conduct? Maybe. Bench him for screwing up? Absolutely. Cut him for making such a terrible game-costing gaffe? Eh, maybe the Bears should consider it.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

