Other than the upset of Arsenal in the EFL Cup round of 16 last week, West Ham United have looked, well, pedestrian lately. Actually, pedestrian might be too much of a compliment. The Hammers enter Thursday’s UEFA Europa League group stage clash against Olympiacos having lost the reverse fixture and now looking for revenge.

They had been perfect in Europe, up to that point. Domestically, their form has fallen off a cliff, after they began the campaign having taken 10 of the first 12 points possible.

West Ham v Olympiacos FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 9, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group A Matchday 4 of 6

West Ham United Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UEL Group Standings: Olympiacos, 3rd, WDL 4 pts West Ham United 1st, LWW 6 pts

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Can manager David Moyes turn the ship around? Let’s take a look at what starting lineup he might pick here in order to get the Irons back on fire!

West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Olympiacos (Europa League)

Lukasz Fabianski; Tilo Kehrer, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fomals; James Ward-Prowse, Mohamed Kudus, Said Benrahma; Danny Ings

Prediction: West Ham United 2, Olympiacos 1

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories