West Ham United visits Crystal Palace in a London derby that is about as “mid-table” as the concept can be. It’s 13th vs. 14th, two teams that both lost 1-0 in their respective season openers. It’s easy to see why Crystal Palace is favored here, although not overwhelmingly. They have the home ground advantage, and they beat the Hammers pretty handily in the friendly that was staged in Tampa, FL, USA.

Of course, that was just a friendly, played in a stadium that literally has a big pirate ship in it.

West Ham United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug. 24, 2024, at 3pm, Selhurst Park London, UK

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 13th, 0 pts, L West Ham 14th, 0 pts, L

Result Probability: West Ham United 30% Draw 26% Crystal Palace 44%

This time, the result counts for real. There is no real Hammers team news here as Edson Alvarez remains out long-term. Nothing else has changed on that front. On the transfer front, well there are some doings-a-transpiring, but nothing blockbuster right now.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Alphonse Areola; Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

