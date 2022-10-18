West Ham United Team News at Liverpool FC: Dawson, Zouma

West Ham will travel to Anfield in midweek action in the English Premier League to take on Liverpool.

The Hammers head into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Southampton. The Irons needed a 64th-minute equalizer at St. Marys, avoiding an embarrassing defeat on the South Coast. They had dominated the encounter against the lowly Saints and The Irons frustrated manager David Moyes with his side’s inability to secure a victory over Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men.

West Ham will hope to build on their sensational midweek form in this fixture. The east Londoners have lost just one of their last thirteen clashes played midweek. Their last midweek loss came at the hands of Arsenal 2-0, last season. This will be the Hammers 100th Wednesday night Premier League fixture.

Liverpool vs West Ham FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 19, 2022, at 7.30 pm UK at Anfield

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 67% Draw 19% West Ham 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 13pts WDDLW West Ham 12lth, 11pts LLWWD

Team News

West Ham had just one recognized center-back available against Southampton. Thilo Kehrer was the only recognizable center-back in a makeshift back three against The Saints as Kurt Zouma missed out with a cold. Craig Dawson was also unavailable with a dead leg.

Here are the latest comments from David Moyes about his injured brigade heading into this huge clash against Liverpool.

Craig Dawson (Dead Leg)

“Daws had a dead leg anyway. I think he got another one tonight right in the same spot, so we took him off more as a precaution rather than anything else.” [Oct 13]

Kurt Zouma (Illness)

“Antonio is a little better. Kurt has had the sniffles, so we need to see how they are, but hopefully, they have a chance.” [Oct 14]

Nayef Aguerd (Ankle)

“He’s doing a bit on the grass. I hope next week he can join bits of the football. He’s a pretty good specimen, so he’s one I might try to push on quite quickly, but we need to get him some U23s games.” [Oct 12]

Maxwel Cornet (Calf)

“Maxwel had a small calf strain. I hope he’s going to be okay, and hopefully, it will be the middle of next week that we get him out on the grass.” [Oct 12]

Stuey’s Two Cents

West Ham head into this one low on defenders and recovering from a near-embarrassing loss to a struggling Southampton. They have a terrible record against The Reds at home but have a 3-2 victory as recently as December against Jurgen Klopp’s men. If the Hammers can get some defenders on the pitch, don’t be surprised if they spring an upset here.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories