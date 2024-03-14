West Ham Team News vs Aston Villa: Cornet, Emerson

West Ham United will roar into the weekend, feeling fine as they host Aston Villa in Premier League action. They emerged unscathed from any new injuries, in the resounding 5-1 triumph over SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League. Maxwel Cornet and Emerson Palmieri remain their only injury concerns, with the former moving closer towards returning.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 17, 2024, 3pm London Stadium, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Preview Content: Team News West Ham Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 40% Draw 26% West Ham 34%

.PL Position, Form Guide: Aston Villa 4th, 55 pts, LWWWL West Ham, 7th, 43 pts DWWLL

West Ham United Team News

Manager David Moyes told the pre-UEL presser yesterday: “Maxwel Cornet is back [in training] after receiving treatment, but he won’t be fit for this game.”

So it sounds like Cornet could be in contention for St. Patrick’s Day. Palmieri didn’t make the matchday squad, one that claimed the European tie for the Irons 5-1 on aggregate today.

He’s a doubt for this one, to say the least, and likely won’t feature again until after the international break is over.

Otherwise there are no new injury concerns to report at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories