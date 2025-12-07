Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank will be without the services of seven players, due to injury, when he selects what team will face Slavia Praha in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. And that, honestly, is a much better place than where they’ve been for much of this season. In both this season and the last, injuries have been a major story line at White Hart Lane.

Early on, it seemed like Spurs were able to rise above it, as their late summer/early autumn form was very solid.

UCL Matchday 6 FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Slavia Praha

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Tues. Dec. 9, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings: Slavia Praha 31st, 3 pts Tottenham Hotspur 16th 8 pts

Recently though, both domestically, and on the continent, they’ve suffered a regression. They badly need a result on Tuesday night, at home to Slavia Praha, in the UCL. Otherwise their prospects of moving on to the next phase will not be good.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI vs Slavia Praha (Champions League)

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr; Mohamed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert; Richarlison

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories