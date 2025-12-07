Tottenham Hotspur got a nice 2-0 win over Brentford yesterday, in a Saturday London derby, but it came with a cost, an unspecified injury to promising but injury prone fullback Destiny Udogie.

“He got a soft tissue injury, unfortunately, against Newcastle,” said Tottenham manager Thomas Frank. “(Will it keep him out long?) Not too long, not too long, yeah.”

UCL Matchday 6 FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Slavia Praha

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Tues. Dec. 9, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings: Slavia Praha 31st, 3 pts Tottenham Hotspur 16th 8 pts

Spurs Team News

Of course, you know how these things often go with Destiny Udogie, and we won’t put a timeline on it. The very oft-injured Italian defender will likely be sidelined much longer than that quote from Frank implies. That’s how it has been lately, not just with Udogie, but Spurs in general.

They have been a team in injury crisis all season long; just as they were last season. There so many injuries in North London, at all times, so we’ll just focus on the updated situations here. We’ll skip over the long-standing injury situations for now.

Speaking of, Frank gave a non-update kind of reponse, when asked about Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) on Friday.

Said Frank to the media during his weekly news conference on Friday: “When they are ready to be close to joining the squad, then I will provide an update.”

So both remain out indefinitely. There are no changes in status to any of the other injured players.

