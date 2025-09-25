Tottenham Hotspur have to be feeling pretty good right now. They sit third place in the Premier League table, and the next match is the one that should be the easiest of the entire season (at least on paper) in Wolves. Yes, the Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless, and don’t even a draw to show for their efforts so far this season.

Yes, Wolverhampton Wanderers have zero total points on the year, and they are the only side in the league to hold that dubious distinction.

Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 24, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Wolves 15% Draw 20% Tottenham Hotspur 65%

PL Form: Wolves LLLLL 20th, 0 pts Tottenham Hotspur 3rd, 10 pts WWLWD

Are they destined to get the drop? It certainly feels like it right now. But football is funny, and weird, and funny/weird things happen all the time. They could certainly pull off a huge upset here.

Let’s get to the first team prediction.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr; Muhammad Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison

