This season, Mohammed Kudus has been as important to Tottenham Hotspur as anybody on their roster. So if he were to be absent for an extended period of time, due to injury, it would be an adverse situation, to say the least. Kudus suffered a thigh injury in the draw with Sunderland yesterday, and the club is still gathering information on how severe it might be.

Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 7, 7:30, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Premier League Position: Tottenham Hotspur 13th, 27 pts AFC Bournemouth 15th, 23 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 29% Draw 26% AFC Bournemouth win 45%

Spurs Team News

“We don’t know how [the injury] looks…” Spurs manager Thomas Frank said of the Mo Kudus situation.

Kudus will miss out on the trip to the south coast, and beyond that, who’s to say right now. Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) will all miss out here due to injury as well.

Elsewhere Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr remain away at AFCON while Xavi Simons will return from suspension.

And then finally, Wilson Odobert is a doubt for this one, after having suffered a head/face injury.

