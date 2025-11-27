Tottenham Hotspur are coming off an eight goal thriller that they were on the wrong side of midweek. Anytime you take on the holders, at their ground, in a UEFA Champions League early round match, it’s going to be a tough challenge. And facing Paris Saint-Germain, at the Parc des Princes, probably went as planned.

Losing by two had to be expected, although it was anticipated that Spurs would surrender five goals. Anyway, time to move on to the next match.

Fulham FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. November 29, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 9th, 18 pts, WLLDL Fulham FC 15th, 14 pts LLWLW

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC win 28% Draw 28% Tottenham Hotspur win 44%

Coming back home should provide a boost, plus they’ll be taking on a lower table side. You got to like the chances for the North Londoners, right? Well, with a lineup this one below, sure!

Spurs Predicted First Team vs Fulham FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie; Joao Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall; Mo Kudus, Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani; Richarlison

