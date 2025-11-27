Tottenham Hotspur are getting some of their injured guys back now, but it still remains to be seen how much they can contribute, if at all, this weekend. Summer signing Kota Takai could make the matchday squad against Fulham, having recently overcome foot and ankle problems.

Maybe Takai makes a cameo in this Saturday night London derby?

Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. November 29, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 9th, 18 pts, WLLDL Fulham 15th, 14 pts LLWLW

Google Result Probability: Fulham win 28% Draw 28% Tottenham Hotspur win 44%

Spurs Team News

Elsewhere Radu Dragusin could possibly return to the squad for this match, after having healed from his ACL injury. Again though, he would be on a “pitch count” or have his “minutes managed.” And then you have the unfortunate news of Cristian Romero being suspended, due to his five yellow cards accumulation.

Otherwise the Tottenham team news situation remains the same as it was prior to the 5-3 thumping at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

