Real Madrid remain top of the La Liga table, playing in top form this season despite all the players they’ve had missing due to injury. While Girona had been top of the table for much of the season, the head to head meetings with Real Madrid showed everyone who is charge here. Now comes a tricky fixture with Valencia CF, a side fighting to get into European qualification position.

They are no easy out, and Madrid have to be careful not to overlook the domestic clash on the weekend, as another critical Champions League clash is on the horizon.

Real Madrid at Valencia CF FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Mar 2, 8pm local, Mestalla

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid WDWDW Valencia CF DLWLW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 65 pts Valencia CF 9th, 36 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 58% Draw 24% Valencia CF win 18%

Given the situation and the circumstances though, no reason for Carlo Ancelotti to do any squad rotation here. He’ll go strongest team available of course.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Valencia CF

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Brahim Diaz; Rodrygo, Vini

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

