Real Madrid got some great news, within the past 24 hours, regarding their talisman Kylian Mbappe. He’s set to be available to feature at Getafe this Sunday. Mbappe left the France squad early this international window, and missed out on the clash with Iceland due to a knock on his ankle issue.

However, he’s actually fine. The same can almost be said for Franco Mastantuono, who is battling an unspecified muscular injury.

Real Madrid at Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: SUN. Oct. 19, Coliseum Stadium, Getafe, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 68% Draw 20% Getafe 12%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 1st, 21 pts WWWLW Athletic Club 11th, 11 pts WLDDL

Real Madrid Team News

He should be fine, but he does need to pass a late fitness test. The news is worse for Dean Huijsen, as the young Spaniard suffered a muscular injury while on international duty last week, and it is bad enough to keep him out of action for this one. He should be back for the El Clasico next weekend though.

Also out for this weekend are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy.

