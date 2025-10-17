Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction at Getafe

Real Madrid head into their final El Clasico warm-up sitting top of the table in La Liga. Getafe may or may not prove to be formidable challenge, ahead of the first clash with arch-rival FC Barcelona next weekend. Madrid have plenty of injury concerns right now, but they are expecting to get a couple guys back here, and then a couple more next week against Barca.

Obviously, Xabi Alonso will hope no one else gets hurt here!

Real Madrid at Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: SUN. Oct. 19, Coliseum Stadium, Getafe, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 68% Draw 20% Getafe 12%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 1st, 21 pts WWWLW Getafe 11th, 11 pts WLDDL

That all said, we expect that Xabi will field a very strong side here, and we think it looks like this; for what it’s worth. Feel free to disagree with my predicted selections!

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI at Getafe

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

