Real Madrid Team News vs RB Leipzig: Joselu, Jude Bellingham

To call Real Madrid’s result yesterday “controversial” would be an understatement. Jude Bellingham, fresh off his return from injury, thought he scored a last-second game winner at Valencia, but the potential goal was ruled off due to a refereeing decision that manager Carlo Ancelotti deemed “unprecedented.”

Jude Bellingham netted home a header in the ninth minute of extra time, but the official Jesús Gil Manzano had already blown the whistle, to call time on the match.

UCL Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2, FYIs

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, Aggregate Real Madrid leads 1-0

Kickoff: Mon. Mar. 6, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Real Madrid 45% Extra Time 21% RB Leipzig 18%

Real Madrid Team News

Bellingham was livid, repeatedly yelling “it’s a f—ing goal,” according to the referee report. The former Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City man was red-carded, for what the report claimed was an “aggressive attitude.” Honestly, can you blame him? It’s the heat of battle, and in those moments, emotions run high.

“There isn’t much to say. Something unprecedented happened,” Ancelotti said during his presser after the match.

“We had possession. The play should stop when Valencia have the ball. It’s unprecedented. It’s never happened to me.

“We were annoyed with Bellingham’s red card. He didn’t say any insults. He said in English ‘it’s a f—ing goal,’ but he was just saying what we were all thinking … [The referee] allowed play to continue. I think he made a mistake.”

“[Bellingham] was clear in what he said. He was quite vehement [in his reaction] but that’s normal, after what happened. It wasn’t an insult, not at all.”

Real Madrid will appeal the red card decision, and they reportedly feel confident that they will get the red card ruling rescinded.

If they don’t, Bellingham would be suspended for the next three La Liga matches, but that won’t affect Wednesday night’s Champions League match versus RB Leipzig, as that’s UEFA competition.

Elsewhere, in regards to team news for the UCL affair, Joselu should now be available for a starting role, or at least major minutes here.

He shook off injury to feature off the bench in the 72′; and quickly drew a yellow card. Otherwise the Real Madrid team news situation remains unchanged from where it was entering the weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories