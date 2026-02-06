Real Madrid have a fresh injury concern, and it relates to one of their main star men, Jude Bellingham. The English midfield maestro suffered a left hamstring injury, specifically a lesion of the semitendinosus muscle, last time out. It’s a substantial, but not serious injury, and it will need to be managed carefully.

The most optimistic outlook has Bellingham being out about 3-4 weeks in total.

Real Madrid at Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 8, 9pm, Mestalla

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 54 pts, WWWWW Valencia 16th, 23 pts, LDWWL

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 61% Draw 21% Valencia 18%

Real Madrid Team News

The more pessimistic prognosis says he could be missing until after the March international break.

So we’ll see on Bellingham, although we do know that he’ll be forced miss out on Sunday, as will Vinicius Jr. but for a very different reason. He picked up a yellow card in the win over Rayo Vallecano last time out, and due to accumulation, he’s suspended here.

And then moving on to Rodrygo, the club confirmed the injury situation with him, just three hours ago.

The club released a statement on Friday that said Rodrygo had been “diagnosed with tendinosis in the hamstring of his right leg. Awaiting progress.”

So what does that mean for him, moving forward? Well, multiple reports are claiming that he could be out for a week or two.

And then finally, Eder Militao remains out with a hamstring injury.

