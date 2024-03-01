Real Madrid Team News at Valencia: Jude Bellingham, Joselu

It was initially thought that Jude Bellingham could be back from his ankle injury by the first weekend in March. However, it seems like the initial timeline won’t be met, and he’ll instead likely miss out on Saturday at Valencia. Bellingham, who has been in all world form this season, is more likely to return in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 next week.

Another short term injury for Real Madrid is forward Joselu, and he won’t likely be available here either.

Real Madrid at Valencia CF FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Mar 2, 8pm local, Mestalla

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid WDWDW Valencia CF DLWLW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 65 pts Valencia CF 9th, 36 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 58% Draw 24% Valencia CF win 18%

Real Madrid Team News

Los Blancos also some long-term injury absentees, three to be exact, in Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois. The third name on that list is reportedly making great progress on his recovery and rehabilitation, but he still won’t be back until April, at the earliest.

There is some better news though, when it comes to player availability. Both Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga have completed their suspensions now, and they will be in contention for selection by manager Carlo Ancelotti here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

