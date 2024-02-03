Atletico Madrid at Real Madrid Starting XI Predictions

Real Madrid have suffered only two losses this season, and both were to Atletico Madrid. These two losses occurred in two different competitions, La Liga and the Copa Del Rey. So with that in mind, Sunday’s Madrid Derby is not just a football match; it’s a statement game for both side.

Also known as the Capital City Derby, it’ll be a showcase of skill, strategy, and passion. We’ll see another epic clash between Real Madrid’s attacking flair and panache against Atlético Madrid’s grit and counterattack.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 4, 8pm, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Form Guide, Standings: Real Madrid WWWWW 1st 51 pts Atletico Madrid WWWLW 3rd 47 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid 56% Draw 23% Atletico Madrid 21%

Every time these two get together, one can revisit the historical context. Real are obviously one of the biggest, wealthiest and most successful clubs in the entire world. They are known for being extremely rich, having a very full trophy cabinet, and an overall attitude to go with it.

Atlético have a reputation for being resilient and maintaining a strong defensive approach, reflective of their manager Diego Simeone. They are usually considered the underdog in this match-up, and will be again here, even despite having bested Real Madrid twice this season.

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides

Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak; Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Saul Niguez, Lino; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

Prediction: Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1

This rivalry extends far beyond the pitch. It reflects the social and cultural differences within the Spanish capital city. We’re predicting a score draw at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which may feel like a win to some of Atletico Madrid’s supporters.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

