As they prepare for a trip to Fulham FC, Newcastle United are in the midst of a season that many would, or at least could, describe as disastrous.

This January transfer window we’re seeing St. James Park taking more of a sell, than buy approach. A couple key players look set to depart soon, with no reinforcements or additions likely heading in.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Fulham FC

Kick: Sat. Jan. 27, 7pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: Newcastle have lost their last seven FA Cup clashes against Premier League opposition, and they all occurred while Newcastle themselves were in the top flight.

Things are getting tough Tyneside for manager Eddie Howe, who could definitely use some upgrades this winter window. But, unfortunately for him, he’ll have to go war with the army he has, not the army he wished he had.

Maybe they can book passage to the FA Cup round of 16 though, which would be a positive talking point.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC (FA Cup 4th Round)

Martin Dubravka; Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Jamie Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

