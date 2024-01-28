Kieran Trippier is definitely staying put at Newcastle United this January. He started the FA Cup fourth round win over Fulham earlier today, at his usual right back position. We expect to see the English international at that slot again, Tuesday night, when the Geordies take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Newcastle held firm on their price for the fullback, and thus, Bayern Munich dropped their interest after not being able to meet it.

Newcastle United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Jan. 30, 8:15pm, Villa Park

PL Form, Standings: Aston Villa 4th, 43 pts, DWLDE Newcastle 10th, 29 pts, LLLLW

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 50% Draw 23% Newcastle 27%

So now we move on as the January transfer window enters its final days. Will something substantial happen at St. James Park? We’ll cover that as we get closer to the 11th hour of the window.

For now, let’s take it back to the on-the-pitch (instead of off-the-pitch, obviously), and focus on who Howe may select in his Magpies first team.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Jamie Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

