The worst injury crisis season in Newcastle United history rolls on, but there are some positive developments on this front. Kieran Trippier (lower foot) could be in line to return in midweek at Crystal Palace.

If he doesn’t, then maybe he’ll be back at the weekend. The same can be said for Joe Willock (calf/shin/heel).

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 24, 2024, at 3pm Selhurst Park, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 39% Draw 26% Crystal Palace 35%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 6th, 50 pts, WWDWL Crystal Palace, 14th, 36 pts WWLLD

Newcastle United Team News

First choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is not too far behind them, and should be on contention again towards the end of the month, beginning of the next. Additionally, Callum Wilson (abdominal/chest) and Miggy Almiron (knee) are on similar timelines.

Meanwhile Matt Targett (Achilles tendonitis) is out indefinitely. Joelinton (thigh) and Lewis Miley (lower back) are looking at returns sometime this May.

Then of course, you have the usual suspects of long-term absentees- the guys who won’t be coming back at any point this season. That group, naturally, remains unchanged heading into this clash. And that is that.

