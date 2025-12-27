It might indeed be a Happy New Year for Newcastle United and their supporters. That’s because they will be getting a lot of players back from injury, around the time when 2025 changes to 2026. And perhaps having more players available for selection will lead to improved form. Maybe Emil Krafth (knee) and Kieran Trippier (thigh) will be in contention when Newcastle travels to Burnley FC on Tuesday night?

Festive Fixtures FYIs

Newcastle United at Burnley FC

Kickoff: Tue Dec. 30, 7:30pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2

Newcastle Team News

“Emil Krafth and Kieran Trippier are still out,” Eddie Howe said earlier this week. “And their target date will be around the new year, we think.”

The same holds true for Anthony Elanga (knock), Sven Botman (lower back), William Osula (ankle) and Jamaal Lascelles (unspecified).

Meanwhile Dan Burn (ribs) and Valentino Livramento (knee) remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

Howe gave a non-update kind of update on Tino on Christmas Eve.

“We don’t, actually, [have any clarity on his return],” said Howe.

“It’s a difficult one, because there’s quite a bit of information.

“We’re waiting to get full clarification, and we’re hoping it’s not serious, and he can resume training quite quickly, but before confirming that, we want to be sure we’re right.”

