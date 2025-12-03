Newcastle United have a fresh injury concern ahead of their next Premier League fixture, a visit from Burnley FC on Saturday, in the form of Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder suffered a knee injury in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last night.

Manager Eddie Howe gave the following update on Tonali, in the postgame news conference: “Sandro took a knock in the first half. I don’t quite know the extent of the injury or what type of injury it is.”

Burnley FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 6, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Newcastle United 13th, 19 pts, LLWWD Burnley FC 19th, 10 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 75% Draw 16% Burnley FC 9%

Newcastle Team News

We don’t know the true specifics, or even the extent of the injury, so it is impossible to speculate upon when Tonali might return. Elsewhere Howe also talked about his injured starting goalkeeper Nick Pope (groin problem) on Monday, but his status hasn’t changed.

Said Howe: “No further update from Saturday. Again, he is one of a number of players we will analyse earlier this week and try to get a proper diagnosis.”

Pope is out until at least Boxing Day.

Monday also saw Howe provide updates on Sven Botman (lower back): “With Sven, he’s going to see a specialist in the next couple of days to get a definitive opinion on whether he needs an injection or whether he’s able to rest for a few days and resume training,” and also Yoane Wissa (knee):

“He’s doing well. Everything is positive, but he will be back involved when we think he’s able to contribute to the group and has a minimal chance of re-injury. He’s still a little bit away – he’s got some more work to do. Hopefully, he comes through that, and we can see him back on the pitch.”

Wissa could be back in a week or two while Botman remains out indefinitely. Otherwise the injury/fitness situation remains the same. Emil Krafth, William Osula and Kieran Trippier remain sidelined.

