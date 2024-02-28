The last couple days have brought updates from Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on the fitness updates of Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Nick Pope. So we’ll get you posted on all three here. Howe met the media, in conjunction with the FA Cup 5th round win over Blackburn Rovers, and he provided some insights into the statuses of the injured trio.

Kickoff: Sat. April 5, 3pm, St. James Park

PL Standing, Form Guide: Wolves 9th, 38 pts, WWLWL Newcastle 10th, 37 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Wolves 26% Newcastle 50% Draw 24%

Let’s start with Botman, who should be fine for Saturday against Wolves. Howe said Botman missed the FA Cup victory, simply due to squad rotation, not any kind of injury.

“He was just rested,” Howe said yesterday.

“We feel Sven would benefit more from training than being involved.”

As for Nick Pope, he will most likely not be back until April, but he’s making progress on his rehabilitation.

“No immediate update, but he’s not on the verge of returning,” Howe said yesterday.

“He’s working his way back and is still very much gym-based. He has done a couple of sessions outside, but they’re very, very gentle at this stage. I still think he’s a number of weeks away.”

Finally, in regards to Targett, who has a thigh injury, Howe said the following on Monday: “It’s been a long road. Matt’s injury was quite clear cut, a bad tear in his hamstring and an operation.”

Also, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain out long-term while Sandro Tonali.

