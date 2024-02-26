Manchester United hope to move on from yesterday’s shock home loss to Fulham FC quickly. Nothing like another game, coming fast and furious, to help you get over it rapidly. A trip to Nottingham Forest, for a FA Cup 5th round clash, beckons.

United have numerous injuries to key players, and at really important positions. So it will be interesting to see what kind of lineup manager Erik ten Hag cobbles together.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

Fun Fact (for the Tricky Trees): Forest are 4-1 all-time against United in FA Cup ties.

Kick: Wed. Feb. 28, 7:45 pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Antony played at left back, off the bench, yesterday. The youngster Omari Forson played on the wing, in the spot where Marcus Rashford would usually be, due to the fact that United don’t have even one healthy legitimate striker on the roster right now.

Maybe Ten Hag decides to keep Rashford where he belongs, and instead starts Forson up top?

I don’t know the answer. But it is too bad Hojlund got hurt because he finally was feeling it at the time the injury occurred.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Nottm Forest (FA Cup 5th Round)

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

