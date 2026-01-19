What a brutally awful weekend for Newcastle United! Any time you draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, it feels like an L, and that draw happened to be of the nil-nil variety too. So it was a bad result against lowly Wolves, and it was boring to boot. The Geordies need to rebound quickly and the chance for that comes in midweek, when they host PSV Eindoven in the UEFA Champions League.

Let’s get you up to speed on it all, with our comprehensive match preview.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

PSV Eindhoven at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed Jan 21, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Injury Updates: go here

UEFA Champions League Standings, Form: Newcastle United 12th, 10 pts WWWLDL PSV Eindhoven 21st, 8 pts DWDWL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United Win 66% Draw 18% PSV Eindhoven 16%

Newcastle Team News vs PSV Eindhoven

The situation remains the same here. Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar all remain sidelined due to injury.

For the latest detailed update on the Magpies injury situation, go here. So with that in mind, we can just cut to the chase and get to the starting XI prediction.

Newcastle Predicted First Team vs PSV Eindhoven

Nick Pope; Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes

