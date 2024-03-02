Kieran Trippier Gets Hurt; Worsening Newcastle Injury Crisis

Injuries have been one of the prevailing themes in the story of this Newcastle United season, and another chapter was added to that book today via Kieran Trippier. The English fullback had to be subbed off due to a calf injury, early in the second half of the Magpies’ 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As manager Eddie Howe indicated, it remains to be seen how serious or not serious this calf injury is.

?? ? ??????? Eddie Howe on Trippier’s injury: “Kieran felt something in his calf and that’s a concern. We don’t know how serious it is.” ? ? ? ? ? ? #NUFC pic.twitter.com/9SE209APOj — ????? ?? ??? ???? #NUFC (@ToonMouthTyne) March 2, 2024

The good news is that he was able to walk on his own power. After being attended to on the pitch by team medical staff, he was replaced out on the flank by Tino Livramento.

Kieran Trippier joins a very long list of injured players for Toon. Matt Targett and Nick Pope remains out until next month while Callum Wilson and Joelinton could be done for the season.

Up next for Newcastle, who now sit eighth in the table, is a match against 11th place Chelsea FC a week from Monday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

