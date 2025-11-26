Newcastle United have a new injury concern, in English defender Kieran Trippier. Manager Eddie Howe said, after the 2-1 loss to Marseille: “we are not quite sure how long he is out.” His injury problem is undisclosed/unspecified.

Newcastle United at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 29, 2025, 5:30pm UK, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 37% Draw 27% Everton FC 34%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 14th, 15 pts, LWLLW Everton FC, 11th, 18 pts LLDWW

Team News for Both Sides

And then finally, Harrison Ashby and William Osula remain sidelined as long-term injury absentees.

Shifting gears to Everton, Idrissa Gueye is suspended here while Seamus Coleman will miss out due to a hamstring strain. And then of course, Merlin Rohl, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

