Newcastle United at Everton FC Predicted Starting XIs

The Premier League, as a whole, had a mixed bag performance in the Champions League yetserday. Newcastle United and Manchester City lost while Chelsea looked very impressive in blasting Barcelona. Now Newcastle travels to Everton, to take on a side that is both above them in the table, and enters this match with the advantage of added rest. That’s because the Toffees aren’t in UEFA competition this season. In other words, it is easy to understand why Everton might be the favorite in this one.

Newcastle United at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 29, 2025, 5:30pm UK, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 37% Draw 27% Everton FC 34%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 14th, 15 pts, LWLLW Everton FC, 11th, 18 pts LLDWW

Overall, this really should be a very tightly contested affair, and in the end, the result could go either way.

Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Lewis Hall, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy

Everton FC

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Carlos Alcaraz, Tim Iroegbunam; Iliam Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Beto

