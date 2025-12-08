Newcastle United Team News, Match Preview at Bayer Leverkusen

You got to give Newcastle United this, they are consistent, or at least consistently inconsistent. The Geordies are exactly 11th in both the Premier League and the Champions League tables at this point. They’ll head to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night looking down the table on their opponents. Ever since Xabi Alonso left, Leverkusen has not been the same. His replacement Erik ten Hag, was a short-lived flop, so now we’re in the Kasper Hjulmand era.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will match wits with him in midweek, and he’ll do so without the services of four, and maybe even five players.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 FYIs

Newcastle United at Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 10, 8pm, Bay Arena, Leverkusen, Germany

UCL Standing, Form: Newcastle United 11th, 9 pts LWWWL Bayer Leverkusen 17th, 18 pts DDLWW

Newcastle United Team News

William Osula (ankle), Sven Botman (lower back), Nick Pope (groin) and Kieran Trippier (thigh) are all ruled out. Meanwhile Emil Krafth (knee) faces a late fitness test.

