Newcastle United have to be feeling pretty good right now, having just resoundingly defeated a very good Aston Villa side. The Villans are a top four team that is currently striking distance from the top of the table. So this W will be a nice morale boost heading into Saturday’s home affair against Luton Town.

Especially when you consider the nasty losing streak that Newcastle had been on entering that match.

Newcastle United vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 3, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK

PL Form, Standings: Luton Town 17th, 19 pts, WDLWW Newcastle 7th, 32 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Luton Town 13% Draw 19% Newcastle 68%

As usual, manager Eddie Howe will have a ton of injury issues to contend with, and we covered that in the last post. So with some selection possibilities not really an option, especially so in attack, where there is a real quandary, he’ll have to make the best of what’s around.

This is what we think that looks like.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Valentino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Emile Krafth, Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon.

