We have to wait until Monday night to get this weekend’s headliner fixture in the Premier League- Chelsea vs. Manchester United. It promises to be an exciting one, and likely a lot more tightly than the reverse fixture on opening weekend.
There is a lot of team news to cover, so let’s dive right in. Blues winger Christian Pulisic, who favored United the most of any club as a child, is ruled out of this one. Pulisic has been out of action since New Year’s Day with an adductor injury, and a setback in the recovery process suffered a couple weeks ago.
The young American has been training with the U23s as part of this rehabilitation. Blues boss Frank Lampard also ruled out another key player, and added that another member of his front line is a doubt.
“Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] won’t be fit for this game. Tammy [Abraham] is still feeling the effects, to be honest. He trained today, but is to be assessed.”
Flipping over to United, Scott McTominay is back in training, but this match comes a week or so too soon for his return. Paul Pogba is inching back closer to action, but still a couple weeks away. Once again, he’s being heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
New addition Odion Ighalo is a doubt to feature due match fitness issues. He may see some substitute minutes though. Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford, Lee Grant and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain long term injury absentees.
Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs
February 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Form Guide: Chelsea DDLWL Manchester United DLLWL
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 50%, Draw 27%, Manchester United win 23%
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Please answer below questions:
1: Do-Follow links?
2: Do you accept casino link in the post?
3: No-Sponsored tags in the post?
4: Does post come on home page?
5: We pay through PayPal, Do you accept?
Tell me the price?
This site is my breathing in, really fantastic pattern and Perfect subject
matter.