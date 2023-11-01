Erik Ten Hag Reportedly Still Backed by United Board, Ratcliffe

Despite the extremely disappointing season that Manchester United have had thus far, manager Erik ten Hag retains the full backing of the club’s board. And that includes the potential incoming partial owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, if/when the deal to give him his 25% stake in the club finally gets completed.

United currently sit just 8th in the Premier league table, having taken only 15 points from the first 10 matches of the season. While there is a lot of backlash against Ten Hag from the supporters, the club brass simply isn’t in that same place right now. They don’t have the money to buy him out, or they do, but they lack the motivation to do so.

Ten Hag did guide the club to a third place finish last season, and he ended the club’s half-decade trophy drought. That came with a win over Newcastle United in the League Cup final last term. Speaking of, the rematch between the two sides, in the same competition, is set to commence in a couple hours.

