Odion Ighalo to Join Manchester United for Crunch Clash at Chelsea

New January transfer window signing Odion Ighalo didn’t join Manchester United on their warm weather training trip to Malaga, Spain but he will be making the trip to southwest London for their next match at Chelsea on Monday night.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a place in his team for the 30-year-old Nigerian when his side plays this massive game next week. “Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” Solskjaer said. “We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.”
“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”
Ighalo didn’t travel with the club due to coronavirus precautions, as he moved to United from the Chinese Super League team in Shanghai. The coronavirus crisis could end up altering United’s summer preseason plans as well.
In the short term though, United are focused on a match at a top four side that they really need to win if they are going to get back into the race for UCL qualification. Getting Ighalo into the team will certainly provide a boost as they are really lacking options in attack, as Marcus Rashford continues his rehabilitation and recovery.
United will get another boost, by the return of Scott McTominay, who came back to full first team training this week.
Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs
February 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides, Starting XI predictions: Coming later this week
TV, Streaming, Referee Info: Coming later this week
Form Guide: Chelsea DDLWL Manchester United DLLWL
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 50%, Draw 27%, Manchester United win 23%
