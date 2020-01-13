Manchester United Transfer Talk: Kumbulla, Dembele, Jimenez, Milik

Manchester United are still looking for their first transaction for the January transfer window, but that’s not stopping the rumor mill from working overdrive. Here are a few of the MUFC transfer narratives gaining traction in cyberspace right now.
Multiple outlets have picked up on United’s repeated scouting of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. However, they have competition, from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, as well as another club, one that often goes to head to head with MUFC for players in the transfer market.
“Chelsea have allegedly already seen a £34m bid rejected with Lyon seemingly determined to keep hold of Dembele until at least the summer,” writes Sports Mole.
Other strikers linked to United this month have included Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez (both managers involved commented on that one last weekend) and Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.
Speaking of United vs. Chelsea battling it out in the player recruitment world (a tale we’ve become quite familiar with over the years), the two big, rich powerful clubs are also after Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla, according to Calciomercato.
The 19-year-old Albanian defender is drawing interest from a host of other clubs, including Juventus and BVB, as well.
Finally, an old familiar friend to the United supporter, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, is close to moving again. Over the years, Mexico’s all-time leading scorer has been linked to Major League Soccer, but this time it’s likely going to actually happen.
According to multiple reports, he’s nearing a $10 million move to the L.A. Galaxy.
