Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led rebuild of Manchester United is coming along pretty slowly; very slowly. After last weekend’s disaster versus Watford FC, skepticism reached new levels. United have been the epitome of inconsistency this season, beating the best teams, losing to the worst teams.
Even Solskjaer admits that the club is behind the timetable for the rebuilding project right now. “We knew this season was going to be a season of some ups and downs,” Solskjaer said ahead of the Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United.
“This season will be used to find a team and a squad for next season, but hopefully we can speed this process up by getting more results. I expect us to be more consistent, definitely more experienced and learning from these setbacks. At the moment we’re a little bit further behind than what I was hoping for.”
Merry Christmas MUFC supporters, let’s take a look at who OGS might select for his first team in this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction
Martial
Rashford Mata James
Pogba McTominay
Shaw Lindelof Maguire Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Manchester United vs Newcastle FYIs
Thursday Dec 26, Old Trafford 5:30 p.m.
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Manchester United- LDWWD Newcastle- WLWWD
Google Result Probability: Manchester United 70%, Draw 20%, Newcastle win 10%
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Newcastle 1
If you can’t take care of business here, and do it convincingly, well, it’s been the story all season long.
