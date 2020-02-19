Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Club Brugge (Europa League)

February 18, 2020 By 1 Comment
Manchester United at Club Brugge on Thursday is a match-up of two sides that took very different routes to reach this UEL knockout round clash. The Red Devils fielded 32 different players in the UEL group stages, more than any other team. It worked out though as they won group L with ease.

As for Club Brugge, they are nine points ahead of their nearest rival in the Belgian top flight, but find themselves relegated to the Europa League after having failed to survive a tough Champions League grouping that included Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Galatasaray.

You can expect United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to do some heavy squad rotation here and probably give late January transfer window addition Odion Ighalo his first start in a United shirt here. The deadline day loan signing came on very late against Chelsea on Monday.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 1/2 FYIs

Ighalo

  James     Fernandes  Greenwood

      Mata    Matic

Williams   Maguire   Bailly  Dalot

Romero

Manchester United at Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 1/2 FYIs

February 20, 5:55 pm, Jan Breydel Stadium

United starting XI prediction: go to this link

TV: BT Sport 2

Referee: Aleksei Kulbakov

Prediction: Manchester United 2, Club Brugge 1

  1. Mussa Tailosi says
    February 19, 2020 at 1:24 AM

    Nice line up prediction against club brugge

