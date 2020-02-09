Man United Transfer Talk: Grealish, Henderson, Sanchez

The January transfer window is over but the silly season for the summer is already ramping up. Manchester United are still off for another 10 days, so let’s do some transfer talk. We start with United’s on loan to Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is impressing quite a bit lately.
Henderson, in his second season with the Blades, only wants to come back to Old Trafford if he’ll be the new No. 1, replacing David de Gea. He has lofty ambitions indeed.
“The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day,” Henderson said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show.
“I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.”
“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times whatever it is then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”
Team Talk has more on the man that many believe should replace Jordan Pickford as the England National Team No. 1.
Elsewhere, United flop of all flops Alexis Sanchez faces an uncertain future once his loan spell at Inter Milan is up at the end of the season. The Chilean, who are scored just once for Antonio Conte’s side, is being urged to stay in Serie A, by one of his countrymen, and former United transfer target, Arturo Vidal.
The Manchester Evening News has more over at this link.
Finally, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is the one United summer signing that makes sense, according to 90′. His abilities and creativities with the ball, what he can do in individual match-ups that no other player can, it’s exactly what United needs right now, and he would serve as a perfect compliment to Bruno Fernandes.
