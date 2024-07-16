Erik ten Hag Opens Up on Future of Jadon Sancho

Following the 1-0 defeat to Hungarian side Rosenborg, in Manchester United’s first friendly of the preseason, manager Erik ten Hag spoke out about the future of Jadon Sancho.

“As we said, we draw the line,” Ten Hag said yesterday, referring to the two men reconciling after their very public spat last fall.

“Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on.”

Jadon Sancho has now re-joined training, albeit a bit later than most of the rest of the group. He was not in the travel party to Rosenborg, and it remains to be seen if he’ll make the travel squad for Rangers this weekend.

While he is no longer frozen out, and now fully re-integrated into the side, his future at Old Trafford remains cloudy.

If the right deal presents itself, he could still leave the club this summer, although it would more likely be on loan than permanent transfer.

Sancho has not featured for United since before last season’s September international break. He has scored 12 goals in 83 appearances for United since making a £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

After being ostracized in September, he went back to Dortmund, on a loan deal for the back half of this past season.

While he’s been a total flop with United, Jadon Sancho looked his old self again while with BVB, and that has re-ignited hopes he’ll revitalize his career again.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

