Man United, Getafe Enter Mason Greenwood Transfer Talks

It looks like we might finally see an end to the Manchester United saga of all sagas, in Mason Greenwood. He’s currently on loan at Getafe this season, where he is making a very positive impact on the pitch. So much so that Getafe would like to take that loan deal and make it a permanent one.

The new INEOS regime at Man United have reportedly decided that Greenwood is not a part of their plans, and given all the player’s off-the-pitch issues, who can blame them. Now they’re looking to try and get as much as they can in return for him.

According to Marca, United have sent their representatives to Getafe to try and get a deal closed. Well aware of the public backlash and negative PR that bringing Mason Greenwood back would bring, MUFC would be more than happy to eager to accept a transfer fee of around €50 million (which is about £42m or $54m given the current exchange rates) for the English international.

Getafe apparently don’t have those kinds of funds available for the forward. One club that definitely does is FC Barcelona, and they are understood to be interested. You know the old adage about Barcelona- they supposedly never have any money, yet they always sign big name, expensive players.

United have already held preliminary Mason Greenwood talks in Barcelona with sporting director Deco, so we’ll see where that goes, if anywhere.

There are other clubs in Italy, Spain and even Saudi Arabia that are said to be interested in the 22-year-old as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

