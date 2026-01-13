It is official now- Michael Carrick will be the interim manager of Manchester United again. The short term interim stint of Darren Fletcher is now over, and so begins the long-term interim tenure of Carrick. Confused a bit? Sure, we all are.

Carrick will be the third manager to lead United out of the tunnel in 2026, after Fletcher and Ruben Amorim.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 17, 12:30pm, Old Trafford, Stretford

Team News: Man United Man City

Probability: United Win 28% | City Win 48% | Draw 24%

In the summer/after the season concludes, the United board will select the new full-time, permanent manager. Carrick’s first game in charge will come in the Manchester derby. United were just eliminated, at their point of entry, from the FA Cup last weekend.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the League Cup a long time ago, and they did not qualify for Europe this season, so the league will be the only competition that Carrick needs to be concerned with.

He filled out his back staff, led by former England No. 2 Steve Holland. Other assistants include Jonathan Woodgate, Travis Binnion and Jonny Evans.

Wayne Rooney said he was hoping to get on Carrick’s staff, but it didn’t happen.

Asked on his show if he would join Carrick’s staff, Rooney said:

“Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer. I’m not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would.

“Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”

Carrick, who beat out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy for the caretaker manager gig, was undefeated (2W1D) during his previous stint as interim manager (in late 2021).

