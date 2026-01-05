Well, we certainly know what the main storyline will be on Wednesday night, when Manchester United travel to Burnlely FC, don’t we? Today is “Black Monday” for United manager Ruben Amorim, as he was officially sacked a few hours ago. Darren Fletcher takes over on an interim basis, with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner the leading contender to become the new boss.

We have more on the leading candidates to get the gig in this article here.

Burnley FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Jan 7, 8:15pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

Manchester United Preview Material: Managerial Candidates Team News

PL Position: Manchester United 6th, 31 pts Burnley FC 19th, 12 pts

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 56% Draw 24% Burnley FC 20%

Man United Team News

For now, the club’s official statement, on their website reads:

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

Yesterday saw Amorim, 40, give a press conference in which he implied plans to leave the club once his contract was set to expired in June 2027.

Amorim also hit out at his bosses, claiming that upper management was undermining him:

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach.”

“I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I’m not going to quit. I’ll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Yes, it kind of sounds like he was asking to be let go, given some of the commentary there. It sounds quite a bit like the Enzo Maresca situation at Chelsea- both sides wanted out of their arrangement.

Ok so with that all said, what is the injury/fitness/availability situation for Fletcher’s squad in this match?

Mason Mount (unspecified/undisclosed) and Bruno Fernandes (thigh) could be in line to return from injury, for this match.

“I expect to have some minutes for Bruno and Mason Mount, maybe, so we will see,” Amorim said during that bomb shell press conference yesterday.

“They are players who are ready to help us.”

Matthijs de Ligt (lower back), Kobbie Mainoo (calf/shin/heel) and Harry Maguire (thigh) all face late fitness tests in order to make the matchday squad here

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

