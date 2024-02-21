Up next for Manchester City is a trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a FA Cup Round of 16 trip to Luton Town early next week. After that, comes a crucial run of Premier League fixtures against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal and Aston Villa. You also have the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with FC Copenhagen over that stretch too.

So things will be busy for the Cityzens, and manager Pep Guardiola over the coming weeks.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Feb. 24, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Man City Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Man City 2nd, 56 pts Bournemouth 13th, 28 pts

Form Guide: Man City WDWWW Bournemouth DLDDL

Result Probability: Man City 67% Bournemouth 17% Draw 19%

So in other words, it will be a fine balance of managing minutes for everyone, to try and prevent any additional injuries to key players while also aiming to put the strongest team possible on the pitch. Being alive in three competitions, this late in the season, means a big workload, and with that, a challenge to keep fresh legs on the field.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic; Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

