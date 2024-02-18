Man City Team News vs Brentford: Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish

Both Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish got injured in Manchester City’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over FC Copenhagen last week. The duo entered the last night’s score draw with Chelsea as doubts, but Silva came on a substitute.

In fact, Silva was the only sub that manager Pep Guardiola used, as he replaced Julian Alvarez, and then drew a yellow card.

Manchester City vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Feb. 20, 7:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Man City 81% Draw 12% Brentford FC 7%

Premier League Form, Standing: Brentford FC 14th, 25 pts LWLLW Man City 3rd, 53 pts, DWWWW

Man City Team News

Garnering a yellow of course could affect how Pep utilizes Silva on Tuesday night against Brentford. But obviously he is fit now and available for selection. Grealish, on the other hand, was left out of the squad entirely, so it is doubtful we’ll see him feature against the Bees.

Other than that, Guardiola has no new fitness concerns.

City dropped points yesterday largely due to their failure to convert on scoring chances. They had 31 shots yesterday, nine of which came from Erling Haaland, a man that most would deem the world’s best pure scorer right now.

However, the Norwegian didn’t get on the score sheet yesterday.

“It’s good to have nine shots, and next time he’s going to score,” Guardiola said of the big Norwegian.

I was a football player for 11 years and scored 11 goals. I’m not a proper man to give advice to strikers. We create the chances, he had the chances and next time he’s going to score. I don’t blame him. It’s football, it’s human beings.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories