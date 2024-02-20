Savio Transfer From Troyes to Manchester City Now a Done Deal

Manchester City have closed on their first signing of the summer transfer window! Savio, a 19-year-old winger who is currently tearing it up at surprising Girona. Savio will make the switch come summer time, as the club’s first addition for the 2024-25 season. He is currently on loan at Girona, shockingly a leading La Liga title contender, from French club Troyes, although he has yet to feature for the Ligue 2 side.

???? EXCL: Manchester City have signed all documents to sign Sávio from July 1. First deal for season 24/25, now completed. Deal completed with City Football Group side Troyes as Sávio will join for pre season under Pep Guardiola. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ZVcm7W8ifH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2024

City have really seen a lot of turnover at this position in recent years. Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have all left while Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and now Savio have come in. Regardless of who is there, competition for starting places at this position is always cutthroat.

Speaking of Grealish, he was injured last weekend in the win over FC Copenhagen. Then he was left out of the squad entirely in the score draw with Chelsea on the weekend.

While it is doubtful we’ll see him feature against the Bees tonight, his fitness concerns has proven to not be as serious as had been initially thought.

It’s not that much, not as bad as we expected,” manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

“It will be maybe 10 days. It was three weeks or a month but it is less so it is good news.”

It sounds like Grealish will be back by the end of the month, or thereabouts.

