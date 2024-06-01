It is good to be Jurgen Klopp right now. Fresh off his final send-off at Liverpool, where multiple parting shots at Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, Klopp attended tonight’s UEFA Champions League Final, where his former club, Borussia Dortmund, fell to Real Madrid 2-0.

The end result was obviously not very joyous for Klopp, Dortmund and everybody else who was on their side, but the pre-match festivities certainly were.

Jurgen Klopp joined the Borussia Dortmund fans in singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before the final ?? ? Watch the #UCLfinal on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LUshW4TD6I — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

As you can see in the video above, Klopp joined the chorus of BVB brethren in singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a song synonymous with his last club, Liverpool FC, but also a tune near and dear to BVB. Originally recorded by Rogers % Hammerstein for the musical “Carousel” in the middle of last century, it was popularized by Gerry & the Pacemakers in the 1960s.

Klopp also led Dortmund to a Champions League Final, where they again lost, to rivals Bayern Munich in 2013.

The 56-year-old German did win two Bundesliga titles, among other trophies, at Dortmund however.

