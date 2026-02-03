Pep Guardiola gave some great soundbites today at his midweek press conference, and he certainly knows it. He even said so, at the end of his golden quote. The January transfer window closed yesterday, with Manchester City being arguably the most active club over the spending period.

That wasn’t too hard to do, as almost everybody else was pretty moribund when it came to spending this winter window. However, deadline day is the perfect time to assess overall transfer spending, and that’s exactly what the media are doing today.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2 of 2

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed. Jan 13, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Uk

Aggregate: City leads 2-0

Latest Injury Updates/Team News: Newcastle United Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was asked about the winter window signings, Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, and in his response he gave some colorful commentary.

Man City, believe it or not, are only seventh, and not first, in overall net transfer spending the past five years. Going back to the summer of 2021, while City have indeed been the biggest overall spenders, the balance is countered by all their sales.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Liverpoool all had a higher net spend, and Guardiola suggested that the pressure should then be placed on those clubs to go and win more silverware.

The Catalan also joked that he is “grumpy” with his own club, for not being #1 in overall transfer spend.

“I’m a little bit sad and upset because in net spend in the last five years we are seventh in the Premier League,” the accomplished Catalan boss said.

“I want to be the first. I don’t understand why the club don’t spend more money. I am a little bit grumpy with them.”

Pep then pointed out all that his sides have won in recent years, which is a not so subtle dig at all the other big money clubs.

He continued: “But like we won in the past because we spent a lot, now six teams have to win the Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues and FA Cups because they spend more in the last five years. These are facts. It’s not an opinion.

You can say an opinion, like you say you play good or bad against Spurs — we can agree or disagree. But they are facts. Good luck to the six teams who are in front of us for net spend for the last five years. Let’s go. I’m waiting. That’s a nice quote, eh?”

Yes, yes it is a nice quote.

The other main takeaway from today’s press conference is this:

Ruben Dias has returned to training, and he could be in the squad tomorrow night. Rayan Cherki remains touch-and-go with a knock.

